Infamous Home Run Derby national anthem singer releases concerning statement
If you were watching the Home Run Derby as they announced the participants and held all of the pre-derby festivities, you were probably sitting by your TV (or in the ballpark) when country music singer Ingrid Andress sang the national anthem ahead of the derby.
And, like many that took to X/Twitter after the fact, you probably wish you could go back in time to before you had ever heard this rendition of the anthem.
Andress, 32, is a four-time Grammy nominee, or as she calls herself, a '4-time Grammy losing singer songwriter'. (per Ingrid Andress' X/Twitter bio). She's performed at some of the biggest country music festivals and concerts in the world and has really made a name for herself as one of the better female country music singers in the world today.
So, when MLB trusted her with the national anthem ahead of the Home Run Derby on Monday night, they believed they had the right woman for the job. They couldn't have been further from the truth, as Andress would go on to perform a botched attempt at the anthem that would lead it straight into the Hall of Infamy.
If you haven't seen it, here you go.
Home Run Derby national anthem singer released concerning statement following botched anthem
Per Andress herself, she was drunk during the singing of the national anthem that made waves through social media and among baseball fans everywhere. She then proceeded to state that she is checking into a rehab facility.
It takes a ton of courage to make a public statement, owning up to something like this, in front of the entire world. As much as everybody on social media enjoyed cracking jokes about the performance, alcoholism is no laughing matters at all.
Luckily, she seems to be in a bit of an okay place, at least making a little joke in her statement, where she noted, playfully, that she's heard rehab is super fun.
As a community, it's important to keep Andress in our thoughts, and hope that she can get the help that she needs. A situation like this can turn a botched national anthem into something much worse, very quickly.
We here at FanSided hope that she gets the love support and help that she needs.