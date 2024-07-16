Oh say can you stop? National Anthem performance at HR Derby gets roasted
By Scott Rogust
MLB is officially on All-Star break. While most of the players are taking the days off to relax and prepare for the second half of the season, others are in Arlington, Texas taking part in the All-Star Game festivities.
One of the top events besides the actual All-Star Game is the Home Run Derby. This year, young stars around the league like Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals competing, while Pete Alonso of the New York Mets was seeking to win his third Home Run Derby title.
After all eight participants were announced at Globe Life Field, the singing of the national anthem took place before the start of the competition. It was a performance that got all of social media talking, and the feedback wasn't very positive.
Who sang the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?
MLB had country singer and songwriter Ingrid Andress sing the national anthem before the start of the Home Run Derby.
Andress is a four-time Grammy Award nominee. In 2021, Andress was nominated for Best New Artist, Best Country Song for "More Hearts Than Mine", and Best Country Album for "Lady Like." In 2023, Andress was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Wishful Drinking."
Andress' song "More Hearts Than Mine" topped the Billboard Top 100 in 2020 at the No. 30 spot.
MLB fans react to Ingrid Andress' national anthem performance before Home Run Derby
Sports fans can mention what they believe is the worst rendition of the United States national anthem. For some, it's Fergie at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. For others, it's Carl Lewis before a 1993 game between the Chicago Bulls and New Jersey Nets, or Roseanne Barr at a 1990 San Diego Padres game.
For sports fans who tuned into the Home Run Derby, they had a case of recency bias, declaring that Ingrid Andress' performance was the worst of all-time. Just take a look at some of the reactions on social media.
Andress will certainly be in the spotlight in the coming days for her singing of the anthem, probably more than coverage of who won the actual Home Run Derby. It's probably best that Andress stays off social media for a bit, because the reviews are in, and they are not good.
Maybe, just maybe, Andress will get a chance of redemption down the road.