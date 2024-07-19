MLB insider throws cold water on ambitious Phillies trade deadline dream
The Philadelphia Phillies are the best team in baseball at the All-Star break. With 62 wins, the MLB's deepest rotation, and a bonafide MVP candidate in Bryce Harper, not much if standing between the Phils and history.
Of course, the MLB playoffs are never predictable. We haven't had the "expected" World Series matchup in who knows how long. Every contender has weaknesses that can be exploited, which means Philadelphia cannot rest on its laurels at the trade deadline. Every little edge helps once October arrives.
If we are searching for the most glaring hole on the Phillies roster, look no further than centerfield. Johan Rojas is a miraculous defender, but he cannot hit at the MLB level. Not yet, at least. Cristian Pache is fine by backup standards, but he also lacks pop and consistency at the plate. If the Phils can put a solid bat in centerfield, it would be a game-changer.
Several viable options have been tossed around. Most expect the Phillies to target help on the margins. Maybe a right-handed platoon bat to split games with Brandon Marsh, or a fringe starter with solid situational utility at the plate, not unlike their division-rival Braves with Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.
But, others expect the notoriously aggressive Dave Dombrowski to be, well, aggressive. The Phillies are equipped with deep pockets and a GM who has never shied away from major additions. Philadelphia tends to operate most boldly in the offseason, but a major trade deadline move could mean the difference between a fun regular season and a parade down Broad Street.
One fun hypothetical target involves a division rival. The Miami Marlins are floundering at the bottom of the standings, leading many MLB experts to predict a Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade. He's a 26-year-old All-Star with major athletic tools and a powerful bat. He's under team control for a few more years and he's ready to help a winner. What else could the Phillies hope for?
It's a nice thought, but according to Jim Bowden on MLB Radio, there are internal concerns about Chisholm's fit with Philadelphia. We can probably scratch it off the wishlist.
Phillies not expected to trade for Marlins OF/2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Bowden does not list a specific area of concern for the Phillies, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to posit a viable theory. Chisholm has rubbed veteran teammates the wrong way in the past. He's an expressive young star who has suffered through a lack of structure and leadership in Miami.
Frankly, any "personality concerns" or whatnot come off as silly in my book. Chisholm plays the game with joy and he's a tremendous talent. If anything, the Phillies' airtight locker room and solid leadership apparatus should help Chisholm take the next step. It's hard to imagine a 26-year-old kid who loves the game and competes hard breaking up the tightest collection of teammates in the league.
Unfortunately, my opinion does not carry weight in the Phillies front office. If Philadelphia doesn't believe in Chisholm as a fit for Phillies culture, well, it is what it is. There are other star centerfielders available. If Philadelphia goes out and lands Luis Robert Jr. or Brent Rooker, you won't hear any eulogies for the bygone Jazz Chisholm opportunity.
Philadelphia is right there. This team can compete as is. That doesn't mean Dombrowski should hang up the phone and sit tight, but there's no pressure to mortgage the future or take unnecessary risks. If Chisholm is genuinely viewed as a risk, then the Phils aren't going to go there. Let another contender take the plunge and worse comes to worst, Philadelphia can battle Chisholm in the World Series (lookin' at you, New York Yankees).