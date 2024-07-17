3 Miami Marlins players who will be traded by the deadline and where
By Jacob Mountz
The Marlins are in the middle of another bad season. With the worst record in the National League and some decent trade candidates, the fish will undoubtedly make some trade deadline waves. We can expect to see their three top performers in different jerseys come August.
Let’s take a look at who could use these three the most.
3. Tanner Scott will fortify the Yankees dumpster fire bullpen
The New York Yankees’ abysmal bullpen is in deep disrepair. Several injuries have limited manager Aaron Boone’s options leaving him with relievers that are highly unreliable. Clay Holmes, the Yankees closer, has been widely-regarded as one of the best relievers in baseball during the first half. This has been the same story as the past two years. But like the last two years, this first half stud is looking primed to fall in a second half rut. While his outing against Baltimore in which he took the loss wasn’t his fault, his recent performance has left a lot to be desired.
In a wise move, the Yankees have already been scouring the league for relievers. They checked in on the Reds eyeing inexpensive arms. But their bullpen problems won’t end until they’ve acquired a reliable closer. That’s where Tanner Scott comes into the picture.
Scott has thrown 40.1 innings this season with an impressive ERA of 1.41 and 45 Ks to show for it. He also maintains an opponent batting average of .134. He is clearly one of the best in the business. With only one year left on his contract, Scott will only be a rental. But, with one year of Juan Soto on the books, the Yankees are a win-now team. Scott makes perfect sense for the Yankees this year.
2. Bryan De La Cruz to hold down the DH spot for the Cardinals
The St Louis Cardinals have had a strange year. They got off to a slow start, but now they’re above .500 and are holding onto the second Wild Card spot despite not having a very solid offense or pitching staff. They don’t even have a set DH. While confusing, the Cardinals have proven they are postseason material. Still, they’re going to need some help when they get there, and Bryan De La Cruz might be a perfect fit.
Through 380 ABs, De La Cruz is slashing .242/.289/.411 with 16 home runs. His power will surely play well in St Louis. He splits time as a corner outfielder and DH which matches perfectly to what the Cardinals’ need. De La Cruz is under contract through 2027 giving the Cardinals ample breathing room.
1. Jazz Chisholm to boost the Mariners feeble offense
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball but a lackluster offense, yet they maintain the top spot in the AL West. However, the Astros are on their heels, standing at only one game back. Should they be toppled, their postseason ambitions would be in jeopardy as their record lags the Kansas City Royals who aren’t even holding a Wild Card spot yet. The Mariners have been searching to correct their one fatal flaw.
Like the Yankees and Royals, the Mariners have scouted Jazz Chisholm. Chisholm has shown both this year and last that he can play centerfield and second base quite well, giving his team a variety of options on the diamond. Currently slashing .249/.321/.407 with 12 home runs, he would have the second highest batting average on the Mariners behind Julio Rodriguez. While this doesn’t illustrate a glowing picture of great batting averages for both Chisholm and Rodriguez, it does show how bad Seattle's lineup has been this year.
While Chisholm doesn’t have overwhelming numbers, he does have another potent weapon that he puts on full display. In 26 attempts this year, he has stolen 18 bases. His blend of power, speed, and on-base percentage along with his ability to field multiple positions make him a desirable trade candidate.