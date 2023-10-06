MLB Insider: Updates on Craig Counsell's Brewers future, Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames
The Brewers, fresh off a stunning wild card elimination, must now navigate an offseason that includes uncertain futures surrounding Craig Counsell, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames.
Craig Counsell
The future of Counsell is something that everyone in baseball is watching. Because no one knows what is going to happen here.
There are people close to Counsell that believe he will not return to the Brewers, but ultimately say that is more of a guess than a solid answer. But if he decides to leave Milwaukee and wants to continue managing, he will have options. Plenty of them, in fact. And surely one of them will be the New York Mets, who now are run by president of baseball operations David Stearns who worked alongside Counsell in Milwaukee.
“If David and (Steve) Cohen make him an offer of something like five years and $25 million, how does he turn that down?” one baseball source said. “He can’t walk away from that.”
It’s something that Counsell will have to figure out. He grew up in Whitefish Bay, Wi. and was a Brewers fan growing up. He’s Wisconsin, through and through. He’s been the Brewers manager for nine seasons and is arguably the best manager in team history. But his unwillingness to negotiate a new deal prior to becoming a free agent could indicate that he’s willing to move to a new organization or, quite possibly, take some time away from baseball to watch his sons play baseball and spend more time with his family.