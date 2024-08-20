MLB Insider: Grading 3 plausible Juan Soto free-agent destinations based on what we know
If you thought Shohei Ohtani’s free agency was hyped up and dragged out, just wait until this offseason when Juan Soto becomes a free agent.
Soto, 25, is one of the best players (not named Ohtani) to reach the open market in baseball history, and he’s bound to cash in. There will be many big market teams in the mix for Soto, a generational superstar, and there are increased rumblings that his eventual contract could exceed $500 million.
But getting there could take some time. After all, Soto is represented by Scott Boras, who is known for waiting out the market in search of top dollar. Boras will surely do that this winter as he looks to maximize Soto’s free agency and attempt to land one of the richest contracts in baseball history. And considering Soto’s production in seven major-league seasons – .286/.423/.535 with a .958 OPS, 194 home runs and 570 RBI – Boras should have little issue landing him a mammoth contract.
After all, it’s rare that teams have a chance to sign a future Hall of Fame talent. Here are three teams that make sense for Soto in free agency.
Juan Soto could stay put
When the Yankees acquired Soto in the offseason, they understood that signing him to a long-term deal before free agency was not happening. Boras very rarely does early extensions for players, let alone with players of Soto’s caliber.
But considering how Soto has played throughout his career, especially this season with the Yankees, they should do whatever it takes to sign him long-term. He clearly thrives in the Bronx, hitting .300/.432/.601 with a 1.033 OPS, 34 home runs and 87 RBI. He forms perhaps the best 1-2 punch with Aaron Judge and having each signed long-term would give the Yankees a tremendous foundation that could lure other free agents.
Grading the fit: 8.5/10
Juan Soto could join a rival
When there are star free agents, it’s safe to assume that the New York Mets will be involved. And it would surprise no one in baseball if Steve Cohen, David Stearns and the Mets made a run at Soto.
When Cohen wants a player, history shows there is little to prevent him from signing that player since he can outbid any owner. With Stearns in New York, he has a calm voice running baseball operations who is still willing to bid significant dollars (see: Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit in the offseason). The Mets are a team to watch in the Soto sweepstakes moving forward.
Grading the fit: 7.5/10.
Juan Soto could sign with a mystery team
OK, hear me out. This may not be the most obvious fit, especially with so much starpower already in Philadelphia.
But Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski loves pursuing star players. Soto has a history of playing in the National League East and was previously teammates with Bryce Harper. Also worth noting: Soto was with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, one of the best coaches in baseball, with the Washington Nationals and the two had a strong relationship. Something worth pointing out, and perhaps something to remember come the offseason.
Grading the fit: 7/10.