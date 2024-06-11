MLB insider lists 2 ideal shortstop targets for Dodgers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are, as everyone knew they would be, a juggernaut. They're always contenders, and this past offseason added Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow to an already stacked roster.
With that being said, the Dodgers aren't a team without flaws. As The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says, the Dodgers could use some relief help, but could also use another bat, particularly in their infield.
Mookie Betts, the team's presumed second baseman entering the year, has been their starting shortstop because Gavin Lux, the team's second baseman, couldn't play the position. Speaking of Lux, he is hitting just .216 with a .560 OPS. Yes, he did miss all of last season, but the Dodgers aren't a team that can afford to have a player who is essentially an automatic out at the bottom of their order.
The need for another infielder is clear, and moving Mookie to second base where he's better defensively makes a lot of sense. Rosenthal does list two ideal shortstops for the Dodgers to trade for. The only problem is both targets are likely impossible for Los Angeles to realistically acquire.
MLB insider lists 2 ideal but completely unrealistic shortstop targets for Dodgers at trade deadline
The two targets Rosenthal names are Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. Both of these players are stars at their best and both would be massive upgrades over Lux. The Dodgers have enough in terms of prospect capital to land both of them, but the problem is that there's almost no chance that either player will be available.
Adames was a player many thought would be available by this time, and has been linked to the Dodgers heavily in trade rumors in recent years, but the Brewers are 39-27. They have a 7.0-game lead in the NL Central. Barring an unbelievable collapse, they won't be selling at the trade deadline. Adames might be a free agent at the end of the year, but he's a major reason why the Brewers are as good as they are. Even if they don't re-sign him it's highly unlikely they'd ever consider trading him when they have a very good chance of being a playoff team.
As for Bichette, the Blue Jays said outright that it makes no sense to trade him or Vladimir Guerrero at this year's deadline. An argument can easily be made that the Blue Jays should sell and that trading a player like Bichette who is a free agent after the 2025 season would be smart, but it sounds as if there is no chance that'll happen. The Blue Jays don't have nearly the same incentive to trade Bichette as the Brewers might with Adames because he's not a free agent after this season.
The Dodgers have the need, the desperation, and the assets, but it takes two to tango. They're going to have to find different players to target if they realistically want to acquire an infielder before the trade deadline.