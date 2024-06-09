MLB insider’s prediction for Juan Soto’s contract floor should have Hal Steinbrenner sweating
The New York Yankees traded for Juan Soto with one clear goal in mind -- win in 2024. That's the only season in which they were guaranteed to have him in pinstripes. Signing him long-term would be nice, but that's not entirely in their control. Besides, if all they cared about was 2025 and beyond, they wouldn't have traded for him and would've only cared to pursue him in free agency.
So far, Soto has been the difference-maker that the Yankees needed. He's fit in perfectly and is a surefire MVP candidate alongside his teammate, Aaron Judge.
It was always assumed that Soto's free agency contract was going to be enormous, but even Hal Steinbrenner couldn't expect to hear what MLB insider Ken Rosenthal had to say during Saturday's Yankees game.
Juan Soto's contract floor is the last thing Hal Steinbrenner wants to hear
When asked about what it would take to keep Soto a Yankee past this season, Rosenthal said that he believes that the floor is $500 million. That essentially means that Soto bids will have to start at $500 million. When thinking about it deeper, that number makes sense.
Soto is going to hit the market at 26 years old. That simply doesn't happen. He's still a couple of years away from what most would consider to be his prime years. Instead of getting the usual 8-10-year deals that superstars get, Soto can realistically ask for around 15 years, which is absurd to think about. He's on a Hall of Fame trajectory and only seems to be getting better. He has already reportedly rejected a $440 million extension offer from the Washington Nationals.
Rosenthal cites the potential desire to beat the deal that Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason. Ohtani signed a deal worth $700 million, but it was heavily deferred. The present-day value of that deal is below $500 million.
Rosenthal says that the Yankees would certainly be one of the teams willing to offer $500 million, but are we sure about that? Will he really be willing to give Soto over $100 million more than what he gave Judge and Gerrit Cole? It's very possible, but that's something to think about.
Even if Steinbrenner is willing to get to the $500 million number, will he be willing to outbid Steve Cohen and the crosstown rival New York Mets? Soto might be willing to re-sign with the Yankees, a team ready to win now, for less, but how much less?
Steinbrenner has already cried poor regarding the Yankees payroll situation, Soto asking for $500 million as his floor might cause more issues. Even if New York gives Soto the $500 million plus that he seeks, what will Steinbrenner allow Brian Cashman to spend on the rest of the team?
We've seen what the Soto-less Yankees look like the last couple of nights and let's just say it hasn't been pretty.
Not many teams will be interested in meeting Soto's demands, but if a team like the Mets drives the price up even beyond Soto's initial 'crazy' ask, it'll be very interesting to see how Steinbrenner responds. The Yankees need him, but even they have limitations.