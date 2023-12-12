MLB Insider: What I'm hearing on Brewers, Dodgers, Seth Lugo and more
Free-agent pitcher Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract, pending a physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. Here’s a breakdown of the contract, via major-league sources:
- 2024: $15 million
- 2025: $15 million
- 2026: $15 million player option
They have been among the most active teams on the free-agent market, making it clear that they were prioritizing pitching upgrades both in the rotation and bullpen. They have signed veteran reliever Will Smith to a one-year contract and are closing in on a one-year contract with an option with reliever Chris Stratton, as first reported by MLB.com.
Here’s more of what I’m hearing, via major-league sources.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers expect both right-hander Corbin Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames to be on the Opening Day roster, general manager Matt Arnold said.
The Brewers, who recently lost Victor Caratini to the Astros, are looking for a backup catcher and have explored both the trade and free-agent markets, sources say.
Los Angeles Dodgers
After signing Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, with a whopping $680 million deferred, the Dodgers remain active on the free agent and trade markets.
Among the players on the Dodgers’ radar, sources say, include Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. The two teams have had trade discussions this offseason, though there are around a half-dozen teams that have checked in on the right-hander. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto is another player firmly on the Dodgers’ radar, a source said.
Tom Verdduci of Sports Illustrated also reported that star closer Josh Hader is on the Dodgers’ radar.
Starting pitcher market
The market for starting pitching is continuing to heat up. Once Yamamoto signs, and there are no indications on when that may be, the floodgates on the remainder of the starting pitching market could open.
The next 10-14 days, however, are expected to include a flurry of movement on the trade and free-agent markets.
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates are being active in free agency, scouring the markets for both starting pitching and first base upgrades. There are a plethora of options the team has considered in the rotation, sources say, while the team has shown interest in first basemen Rowdy Tellez and Dom Smith, among others.