MLB Insider: What I’m hearing on the Red Sox, Giants, Dodgers, Padres, Rockies, Joey Votto
With Opening Day only three weeks away, there are still a plethora of MLB players available in free agency.
The list is headlined by left-handed starters Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. Snell is open to a short-term deal while Montgomery is seeking a long-term deal, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. But there are other impact players such as Michael Lorenzen, Mike Clevinger, Tommy Pham, Adam Duvall and Michael A. Taylor, among others, who are still available.
Here are some notes on the free-agent market and some insights from spring training:
Boston Red Sox and free agent pitchers
With Lucas Giolito potentially out for the season, free-agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery feels like the natural pivot. But I thought what Jared Carrabis said summed it up well: if principal owner John Henry didn’t believe in the Red Sox enough with Lucas Giolito to invest in Montgomery, it’s difficult to see them changing tune without Giolito.
Among the free-agent options who make sense include Michael Lorenzen and Mike Clevinger. Lorenzen is fully healthy and had posted a 3.22 ERA over 122.2 innings pitched before his Aug. 9 no-hitter. Clevinger, meanwhile, posted a 3.32 ERA after June 1 and is one of nine pitchers in baseball who averaged a 94 mph fastball and less than two walks per nine innings last season.
San Francisco Giants pitching
One rival evaluator recently remarked that the San Francisco Giants “only have 2.5 starting pitchers,” with Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison and reliever-turned-starter Jordan Hicks being the healthy options.
Tristan Beck, who was penciled into the fourth or fifth slot in the rotation, recently underwent surgery to repair an aneurysm in his right throwing arm and is on the 60-day Injured List. Keaton Winn, who has missed time with right elbow soreness, threw a bullpen on Wednesday. Robbie Ray and Alex Cobb are projected to return around midseason, while prospects Carson Whisenhunt and Kei-Wei Teng have missed time.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has thrown cold water on more additions, saying: “We have talked all offseason and been very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of our young players. The offseason is really over as far as I’m concerned.”
But if the injuries force Zaidi to look outside the organization, there are big-ticket names such as Montgomery and Blake Snell that are still unsigned. But Lorenzen, a player that the Giants have liked in previous offseasons, could make the most sense and would not break the bank on a short-term deal.
Colorado Rockies prospect
Rockies top prospect Zac Veen is now represented by Scott Boras.
Los Angeles Dodgers and Willy Adames
Mookie Betts started at shortstop on Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and manager Dave Roberts called the move “permanent, for now.”
Entering spring, Dodgers officials were adamant that Lux would be their Opening Day shortstop. But his defensive woes — multiple errors and bounced throws — heightened concern internally in a season that has World Series aspirations. Now, it’s forced the Dodgers to move Lux to second base, with Betts becoming the full-time shortstop.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has long been on the Dodgers’ radar, according to sources. But Brewers general manager Matt Arnold told FanSided in mid-February: “We value and love Willy as much as anyone since I’ve been in Milwaukee. I love that guy and anticipate him being our Opening Day shortstop.”
“Definitely,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy added.
San Diego Padres and Tommy Pham
The Padres continue to explore the outfield market with Tommy Pham being one player of interest.
Pham and the Padres are familiar with one another; he spent two seasons recently in San Diego and has a good relationship with executive A.J. Preller. But Pham is looking to capitalize on a strong season in which he hit .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs and 68 RBI and is looking for regular playing time.
So far, the Padres have been unwilling to meet Pham’s demands. Another player that they have shown interest in this offseason is free-agent outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
An additional note on the Padres: One pitcher told me that prized 17-year-old catching prospect Ethan Salas is “going to be really f---ing good,” saying that he already catches like an experienced major-league veteran.
Toronto Blue Jays and Joey Votto
Free-agent first baseman Joey Votto agreed to a minor-league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that included an invite to spring training. The deal pays Votto a base salary of $2 million if he’s in the majors with an additional $2 million in incentives, a source said.