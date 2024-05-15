MLB Insider: Why Jo Adell makes sense as trade candidate for the Angels
With the Los Angeles Angels at 15-28 and in last place in the American League West, they are aggressively trending toward being sellers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. And they have plenty of trade pieces that other teams will surely be interested in.
Among the players that figure to draw interest for the Angels include starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and infielder Luis Rengifo. Players on expiring contracts include Brandon Drury, Matt Moore, Carlos Estevez, Luis Garcia, Jose Cisnero and Adam Cimber. But perhaps the most interesting trade candidate is Jo Adell.
Adell, 25, was formerly the Angels’ top prospect and in his first four seasons in Anaheim, struggled mightily. He only played in 178 games and after hitting .207/.258/.448 last season, appeared to be nearing the end of his tenure with the Angels. But the team held onto Adell and he has rewarded them to the tune of a .248/.304/.505 slash line with a career-best .809 OPS, 125 OPS+, seven home runs and 18 RBI.
It raises an interesting decision for the Angels: do they hold onto Adell and view him as a player who is on the cusp of finally breaking out? Or do they trade him when he finally has some value?
Adell is under contract until 2028 and is arbitration eligible for the first time of his career this winter. He will be signed to a team-friendly rate and considering some of the expensive contracts on the roster – Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, among others – it’s entirely possible the Angels value the cost-effective contract and elect to keep him.
But Adell has long been viewed by baseball observers as a prime change of scenery candidate. He would make sense as a No. 4 outfielder for a variety of contenders, including the Texas Rangers. A team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, known for their player development, could make for a fascinating option to take that chance on Adell.
At this point, it seems like a certainty that the Angels will be sellers. But the Adell domino at the deadline will be fascinating, though the early opinion – not sourced – is that he’s more likely to stay put than be on the move.