MLB news: In defense of new jerseys, Acuña ranked best player, Blake Snell chase

MLB news: Blake Snell chase
MLB news: Yankees, Giants still in the mix for Blake Snell
The New York Yankees have been the most engaged team with Blake Snell in free agency. Even so, contract talks previously stalled due to Snell's exorbitant demands. It would appear the two sides are still circling each other, however.
Snell recently liked the Yankees' latest photo on Instagram. That doesn't mean anything — at least not at first blush — but it happens to coincide with a new update.
On Monday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that Snell has an "active offer" on the table from New York. He also cites the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels as teams with interest. The Giants are locked in a lopsided NL West arms race. The Angels just lost their best pitcher and their best hitter on one fell swoop. Both could use the reigning NL Cy Young winner.
That said, the Yankees boast more spending power and organizational cachet than both San Francisco and Los Angeles. If the Yankees are willing to meet Snell's demands, or at least approach the 31-year-old's asking price, one has to believe he would end up in New York. Snell would join reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole atop a rotation that suddenly becomes extremely intimidating.
Despite clear interest from both parties, Yankees insider Bryan Hoch pumped the brakes on the rampant speculation.
"Hearing there are no new developments at this time regarding Blake Snell and the Yankees."
With spring training well underway, Snell is running out of time to land the long-term contract he desires. The Yankees are a strong destination, but until there is meaningful traction on the monetary front, the Giants, Angels, or another sleeper team can still strike first.