MLB overreactions: Spencer Strider shouldn't mask another looming Braves take
Sure, Braves ace Spencer Strider could be out for awhile, but should fans be concerned about Ronald Acuña Jr. as well?
By Mark Powell
The Braves will wait until the weekend to announce exactly what is wrong with ace Spencer Strider, who is expected to at least be placed on the injured list with an elbow issue. Strider is just one of several starting pitchers who have suffered major elbow injuries so far this season. MLBPA has blamed the pitch clock, while MLB has denied that assessment.
However, Strider isn't the only issue in Atlanta. Despite an impressive start to the season by his team, Ronald Acuña Jr. has yet to hit his stride. It's important to note that we're a week into the season, which speaks to the looming overreaction from Braves and baseball fans.
Through nine games, Acuña Jr. is slashing just .222/.333/.278 without a single home run to his name. While Acuña's season-opening slump shouldn't be ignored, he is coming off an NL MVP-winning campaign, and will surely find a way to make an impact early this season in Atlanta.
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s slow start isn't something Braves fans should be worried about
Despite the slow start, Acuña has scored three first-inning runs so far this season and has crossed home plate 10 times thus far. It's just one metric, but the Braves star has made the most of his 2024 campaign even if he isn't hitting at the clip we've grown accustomed to.
The reason this is an overreaction is simple -- Acuña has knee soreness in spring training and is just finally ramping back up to his usual self. As Brian Snitker noted in spring training, the Braves are not going to hold Acuña's aggressive nature back, despite the injury risk.
“He’s still young and he’s still at an age where he can still [steal a lot of bases],” Snitker said. “He’s going to reach a time where he’s going to slow down on his own. For now, you've just got to let a kid like that loose and let him play his game.”
That same aggressiveness got the best of Acuña Jr. in spring training, and is likely responsible for his slow start. Eventually, he will get it together, and Braves fans shouldn't panic just yet.