MLB Power Rankings: Re-ranking the NL East after Ronald Acuña Jr. injury
Ronald Acuña Jr. going down in non-contact fashion had Atlanta Braves fans expecting the worst, and sure enough, their superstar is done for the season after tearing his ACL.
Acuña might not have been performing at the MVP level he was last season or even close to it, but this is a huge loss for a Braves team that, despite being 30-20, hasn't played its best baseball yet.
Fortunately for Atlanta, they have Adam Duvall, a capable starter, ready to fill in for Acuña in right field and have several months ahead of them to decide if they need to make a trade to add another outfielder.
The Acuña injury not only shakes up how the Braves will do things, but it shakes up the NL East as a whole. The team that was seen by many as the overwhelming favorite to win the division might not be that anymore. Let's see where Atlanta stands even after Acuña's injury.
3) Better luck next year (New York Mets, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins
The NL East was seen as a two-horse race entering the season between the Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, and it is still that way even after Acuña's injury. The New York Mets have plummeted after going on a bit of an April run, the Washington Nationals are still a couple of years away, and the Miami Marlins are a mess. They didn't have much of a chance entering the season, and all the first couple of months have done has reaffirmed that this, indeed, will come down to two teams.
2) In the Hunt (Atlanta Braves)
The division race is not over even with Acuña's injury and the Phillies having a lead. While that might seem insane to say, it'd be foolish to count out a team as loaded as Atlanta.
The Braves, even with Spencer Strider out, have an elite rotation. Chris Sale looks like he's back in his prime, Reynaldo Lopez has been an unbelievable signing, and Max Fried is, well, Max Fried. Their bullpen is fifth in the majors in ERA and that's even with some recent rough outings from AJ Minter and Joe Jimenez. Their lineup, even without Acuña, can be elite.
The key word here is can. Players like Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II haven't hit much this season, but they're all star-level players when right. Marcell Ozuna has been hitting like an MVP candidate all season long. They're about to get Sean Murphy back. Going from Acuña to Duvall is a major downgrade, but they're ten games over .500 even with their offense underperforming. If those stars get going, Atlanta can be a major force and challenge the Phillies.
1) Leader in the Clubhouse (Philadelphia Phillies)
Ultimately, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the No. 1 spot right now in the NL East Power Rankings. Frankly, that would've been the case even with a healthy Acuña. They've played too well not to be seen as clear favorites right now.
I know, I know, easy schedule, but this Phillies team has the best record in baseball. They have that even with players like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos underperforming, Trea Turner being out, and Bryson Stott only recently getting going after a rough start.
The Phillies have the best rotation in the majors by far, a capable bullpen, and a very deep lineup when healthy. They have to prove themselves against the elite competition but until they give reason to bump them down, they're going to be at the top of the NL East Power Rankings.