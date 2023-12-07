MLB Rumors: 3 Chicago Cubs backup plans after losing out on Shohei Ohtani
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly out on Shohei Ohtani. Who could Jed Hoyer pursue next this winter?
By Mark Powell
While the Chicago Cubs aren't about to announce that they're out of the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, recent reporting suggests that Jed Hoyer and Co. were not able to sway the two-way star in their direction. Bob Nightengale of USA Today said as much, with Hoyer then approaching him after a press conference and getting into a heated exchange with the reporter.
At the end of the day, though, Nightengale is not alone in hearing that the Cubs are at the very least on the outs with Ohtani's camp. Expect Chicago to naturally pivot to other free agents, as they are clearly in win-now mode after making Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in baseball.
Chicago has plenty of options as to their next move. The Cubs have been mentioned as suitors for just about every high-profile free agent, though some make more sense than others. Let's start with the basics.
MLB Rumors: Cubs can (and should) trade for Tyler Glasnow
I'll be the first to admit that the Rays asking price of Christopher Morel for ace Tyler Glasnow is a bit extreme. Glasnow has just a year left on his current deal, while Morel has several and emerged as a real power threat for the Cubs this past season. Counsell even went out of his way to mention Morel at his press conference at the MLB Winter Meetings. In an ideal world, Morel will remain a Cub for 2024.
As I wrote on Tuesday, the Cubs and Rays will have to meet halfway for Glasnow. Morel is a non starter for Chicago's front office.
"Morel slashed .247/.313/.508 last season with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs in 107 games. Over a full season, one would expect the production to increase, especially in the power department. Morel can play the corner outfield spots, as well as center field, and first and third base. He's also been listed as a designated hitter in the Cubs lineup. While not an elite defender at any one position, Morel is young enough to provide the versatility necessary to play on a daily basis for this Cubs team."
The Cubs do need pitching, which is why they're inclined to make a deal. Glasnow would slide into then top of their rotation, but he's also injury prone and has one year left on his contract. The Rays need to be realistic.