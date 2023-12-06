MLB Rumors: Cubs won't give in to utterly absurd Tyler Glasnow trade demands
The Chicago Cubs won't give up years of contract control over Christopher Morel for Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs need starting pitching, especially as they prepare to lose Marcus Stroman at some point this offseason. While the MLB Winter Meetings have been relatively stale from an acquisition standpoint, the Cubs have been active behind the scenes. Chicago is in on Rhys Hoskins, Cody Bellinger, Yashinobu Yamamoto and, of course, Shohei Ohtani.
As it pertains to the trade market, Chicago has been mentioned as a possible suitor for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. However, the Rays asking price in those trade talks is a little high for the Cubs liking. As is often the case in trade negotiations, this will take some finagling.
Tampa is reportedly interested in Christopher Morel, who still has at least three years left on his remaining deal. Morel is set to enter arbitration prior to spring training. The Cubs will not include Morel in trade talks for Glasnow, a pitcher who is certainly talented enough to lead any rotation, but is also injury prone.
MLB Rumors: Cubs won't give up Christopher Morel for Tyler Glasnow
New Cubs manager Craig Counsell noted on Tuesday that Morel has earned a right to start the season in Chicago, rather than be used as trade bait. That felt like a rather large indictment of recent trade rumors involving the young slugger.
Morel slashed .247/.313/.508 last season with 26 home runs and 70 RBIs in 107 games. Over a full season, one would expect the production to increase, especially in the power department. Morel can play the corner outfield spots, as well as center field, and first and third base. He's also been listed as a designated hitter in the Cubs lineup.
While not an elite defender at any one position, Morel is young enough to provide the versatility necessary to play on a daily basis for this Cubs team.
Glasnow could still be acquired by Jed Hoyer when all is said and done, but the Rays will need to lower their asking price significantly.