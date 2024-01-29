MLB Rumors: 3 free agents Cubs need to sign next after getting Hector Neris
The Chicago Cubs swooped in and signed Hector Neris to a one-year, $9 million contract. Who should Jed Hoyer target next?
Despite interest from the New York teams, Hector Neris signed with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year, $9 million contract. The talented 34-year-old spent last season with the Houston Astros, posting a 1.71 ERA and 1.054 WHIP with 77 strikeouts in 68.1 innings pitched.
Neris will serve a key role in Craig Counsell's bullpen, presumably operating as the setup man in front of closer Adbert Alzolay. There's also a chance Chicago turns to Neris as its closer. He has experience in the role and he's far more established than Alzolay.
This is a major acquisition for Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office. Chicago needs all the help it can get in the bullpen. Still, all of Jed Hoyer's free agency power has been spent on the pitching staff to date. Neris and Shota Imanaga are great signings, but at some point, the Cubs need to grab another bat (or several).
Chicago was a popular hypothetical destination for Rhys Hoskins, but he signed a two-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers — Counsell's former team, and the reigning NL Central champs. That only puts more pressure on Hoyer to deliver more offense to the Cubs lineup.
Here are a few free agents Chicago should sign to build upon Neris' arrival.
3. Cubs can reunite Brandon Woodruff and Craig Counsell
Let's stick with the pitching staff momentarily. The Cubs still lack established top-end talent in the starting rotation. Justin Steele made his first All-Star appearance last season, but the 28-year-old has never been to the playoffs. Jameson Taillon made two unproductive postseason appearances for the Yankees in 2022, surrendering seven hits and three earned runs in 4.1 combined innings. Shota Imanaga has never pitched in the MLB, period.
Safe to say the Cubs' competitive ceiling is tied to their ability to squeeze the most out of a flawed, inexperienced group. One solution is to bring in another top-line starter. There's no chance the Cubs pay full price for Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, but operating in the realm of reality, there's a world in which Brandon Woodruff lands in Chicago.
FanSided's Miranda Remaklus made the case recently:
"Counsell is the only manager Woodruff has ever worked with as a Major Leaguer... Woodruff was granted free agency after being non-tendered by the Brewers for the 2024 season. He has been dealing with shoulder issues and could start the season on the injured list. While a stunning amount of pitching is still available, the risk may be high for teams looking into the right handed arm."
Woodruff comes with injury baggage and an uncertain immediate future, but the talent is undeniable. A two-time All-Star, he finished fifth in Cy Young voting back in 2021. In 11 starts last season, Woodruff posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.821 WHIP with 74 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched. His strikeout rate (29.2 percent) landed in the 87th percentile; his walk rate (5.9 percent) landed in the 85th percentile.
Both disciplined and overpowering, Woodruff represents a solid upside bet for the Cubs. Certainly, he would welcome the opportunity to pitch for Counsell again. Chicago should take a long, hard look at the 30-year-old.