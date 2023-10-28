MLB Rumors: 3 Ohtani favorites, shocking Phillies trade idea, Orioles ace trade?
- An Orioles ace target in a trade this winter?
- A Phillies trade idea could send a star on the move
- The three favorites to land Shohei Ohtani
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Orioles to acquire Corbin Burnes this offseason?
The Baltimore Orioles shocked the baseball world for not only making the postseason with a 101-61 record but clinching the No. 1 seed in the entire American League. Yet, even with the first-round bye, the team was swept by the Texas Rangers, the eventual AL pennant winners, in the Division Series.
Even with the early exit, there is a lot for the Orioles to be proud of, and considering the young roster they have, they can make a push to add some big-name talent to ensure they make it back to the playoffs, but with the hope of winning a World Series title.
But who could the Orioles target?
While hosting a chat about the Orioles' "Offseason Outlook," MLB Trade Rumors' Mark Polishuk wrote that he believes the team is likely to get a Corbin Burnes or Shane Beiber-like pitcher this offseason. When one fan wrote about not seeing the fit due to the presence of Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, Polishik made the case for Burnes, the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher.
"Obviously the hope is that Rodriguez can quickly become a frontline ace, and Bradish's development is fantastic for Baltimore," writes Polishuk. "Between these two, Means, and Kremer, that's a solid starting four right there. That said, adding someone like a Corbin Burnes obviously makes this rotation a lot better. Even if the O's aren't willing to sign a free agent pitcher to a big long-term deal, going to get a one-year splurge like Burnes or [Shane] Bieber makes a lot of sense."
Burnes is under team control for one more year, as he is set to have an arbitration hearing before the 2024 season. After that, he becomes a free agent once next season concludes. The relationship between Burnes and the Brewers is already strained, as the ace expressed his displeasure over how last year's arbitration hearing ended. With that, the Brewers are on the clock to either trade him or sign him to a contract extension.
In 32 starts this season, Burnes recorded a 3.39 ERA, an NL-leading 1.069 WHIP, a 10-8 win-loss record, 200 strikeouts, and 66 walks through 193.2 innings.
Burnes would be a coveted player if the Brewers were to shop him to teams. For the Orioles, he would provide a spark to their starting rotation, which would help in a tough AL East division.