3 landing spots for Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals trade him
By Curt Bishop
Paul Goldschmidt may be starting to heat up after a rough start. However, he may be on his way to a new place if the St. Louis Cardinals decide to sell at the trade deadline.
The time has come for the Cardinals to change things and rip off the band-aid. The approach that had worked for so many years no longer serves them, and all good things must come to an end eventually.
Goldschmidt doesn't hold the same trade value as he would have last year coming off his MVP campaign in 2022, meaning the Cardinals missed a huge opportunity to get a haul for him at the deadline last season.
But that doesn't mean they can't still capitalize on the opportunity to trade him. Here are three landing spots for the former MVP if St. Louis decides to go that route.
3. Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners already have Ty France playing first base. However, they could use some offense. Mitch Garver is struggling to the tune of a .169 batting average and the team could use some help at the designated hitter spot.
Because Goldschmidt is still a plus defender, he and France could rotate in and out between first base and DH duties. The Mariners also have some pieces that can help the Cardinals out such as Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo, and Emerson Hancock, three starting pitchers with years of team control who could be plugged right into St. Louis' rotation.
The Mariners are lacking a bit in the offensive department, and if Goldschmidt can keep hitting and improving, he would be a significant upgrade for their lineup as they try to put themselves over the top in a very tight race for the AL West crown with the Houston Astros and defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
2. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants are a team that is dealing with some injuries currently. Jung-Hoo Lee is out for the remainder of the season and Michael Conforto is also on the injured list. They currently have a first base tandem of Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr., and Wade can be moved to the outfield to deal with their injuries.
Still, first base leaves a lot to be desired, but the Cardinals could help them out by giving them Goldschmidt.
Goldschmidt is obviously quite familiar with the NL West thanks to his days with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and while he'd be joining a different team, he'll have more opportunities to return to Arizona as an opposing player and hit in a ballpark that is very comfortable for him.
The Giants are also making strides toward contention and are just one game back in the NL Wild Card race, so Goldschmidt could help them chase down the San Diego Padres for the final spot and reach the postseason for the first time since 2021.
The Giants appear to be trending upwards, and adding a veteran leader like Goldschmidt to the clubhouse would certainly help them out.
1. Arizona Diamondbacks
Like the Mariners, the Arizona Diamondbacks have somebody already playing first base. In Arizona's case, it's Christian Walker. However, if they're in the mix for a postseason spot at the trade deadline, then it might be wise to add a little bit of offense, and what better way to gear up for another postseason run than to bring back an old fan-favorite.
Goldschmidt spent the first eight seasons of his career in Arizona before being traded to the Cardinals in December of 2018. While he isn't quite the MVP caliber player he used to be, he would greatly benefit the Diamondbacks as they try to repeat as National League champions and finish the job this time.
Despite his long career, Goldschmidt has never been to the World Series, and his old team could give him a chance to finally play for a World Series ring. At the age of 36, the clock is ticking for Goldschmidt to have a chance at winning a ring, and at this point, Arizona gives him a much better chance to do that than the Cardinals do.
Arizona is a young team on the rise that could use some veteran help, and the Cardinals are seemingly headed in the opposite direction and toward a rebuild of sorts.