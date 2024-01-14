MLB Rumors: 4 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves have plenty of work to do before Opening Day, but the majority of their roster is set in stone. Still, several players remain trade bait late in the offseason.
By Mark Powell
3. Braves can afford to trade Travis d'Arnaud
Atlanta extended Travis d'Arnaud through the 2024 season before his contract ran up. The Braves backup backstop would start for many teams, and some consider him to be a top-10 overall catcher in the National League.
While having two top-tier catchers is a luxury Anthopoulos shouldn't voluntarily part with unless absolutely necessary, he doesn't have many MLB-ready players of value to trade at this juncture. Trading a player like d'Arnaud could help the Braves improve their rotation or bullpen, two positions where they don't have the luxury of added depth.
Catchers who can hit are always incredibly valuable via trade, as well. d'Arnaud's ability behind home plate allows the Braves the option to sit Sean Murphy, or even Ozuna at DH if he's struggling. A team like the Angels, who just hired Ron Washington, would be a natural fit for d'Arnaud.
If Anthopoulos opts to hold on to d'Arnaud throughout the season, it'll be tough to blame him. However, he shouldn't act surprised when d'Arnaud leaves for a starting opportunity next offseason.