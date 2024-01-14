MLB Rumors: 4 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day
The Atlanta Braves have plenty of work to do before Opening Day, but the majority of their roster is set in stone. Still, several players remain trade bait late in the offseason.
By Mark Powell
1. Braves can trade Bryce Elder while his value is high
Bryce Elder was a breakout star for the Braves last season. Elder made the NL All-Star team before struggling down the stretch. Elder should be slotted in to the bottom of the Braves rotation this season if Brian Snitker trusts a repeat campaign is possible from the 24-year-old.
Elder is a worthwhile trade asset because of his age and accolades. Despite his struggles down the stretch, Atlanta is confident in him, and Elder will compete for the No. 5 spot in the Braves rotation with Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo Lopez. The sheer amount of Atlanta rotation options, though, makes Elder expendable. Zach Rotman discussed this possibility last week:
"The biggest name on this list is Bryce Elder who will presumably be the Braves' fifth starter, but that's certainly not etched into stone. He can lose his spot outright to a player who is already in the Braves organization, or can be traded for an upgrade...He was an all-star after an unbelievable first half, but posted a 5.11 ERA in the second half and got shelled in his one playoff start."
Elder has a lot to prove heading into spring training. That would not be the case on most teams, but the Braves are not most teams. If Atlanta feels set at the back end of their rotation, or is interested in trading for an upgrade, Elder could be included.