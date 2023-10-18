MLB Rumors: 5 Aaron Nola suitors who should outbid Phillies after NLCS Game 2 gem
Aaron Nola delivered a gem for the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS, only further affirming that these four teams need to outbid Philadelphia when he hits free agency this offseason.
2. Boston Red Sox
To say things are a bit tumultuous right now with the Boston Red Sox might be an understatement. Not only is Chaim Bloom out in the front office, but there has also been a number of departures from the coaching staff as well. To make things even more complicated in the bowels of Fenway Park, the GM search to replace Bloom has gone anything but smoothly early on.
Having said that, as long as team owner John Henry is finally willing to spend instead of senselessly penny-pinching, the Red Sox have the opportunity to make major, aggressive upgrades this offseason to a core of players that appears primed to contend. And that should undoubtedly start with the pitching staff, which has been a sore spot for the organization in recent years.
Make no mistake, the pitching cupboards aren't completely bare in Boston. Brayan Bello showed signs of being a potential ace in 2023, his first full MLB season. Chris Sale still hopes for a full, healthy season. James Paxton could return on a qualifying offer. Then there's the likes of Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford as well to consider.
Having said that, the current iterations of Red Sox pitching have been oft-injured and, partially due to that and partially due to poor performance, have ultimately been unreliable. Though signing a pitcher like Aaron Nola to a lucrative deal until he's essentially 40 years old might not help that case years down the line, it could help tremendously in the immediate. And for a team that has looked like one of the better offenses in baseball of late, solidifying the rotation, even if expensive, should be of the utmost importance.