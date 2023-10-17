MLB Rumors: Division rival could be Red Sox Chaim Bloom replacement
The Red Sox could replace Chaim Bloom with a division rival and former Houston Astros GM.
By Curt Bishop
Late in the 2023 season, the Boston Red Sox made a drastic change and fired their president of baseball operations in Chaim Bloom. Boston finished the season with a record of 78-84 and in last place in the American League East.
Since then, the Sox have been searching for somebody to fill the void left by Bloom's departure. But a recent report from Jon Heyman of MLB Network suggests that they might have somebody in mind to replace Bloom.
According to Heyman, Toronto Blue Jays executive James Click is "being considered" to potentially take the job and replace Bloom. Heyman revealed this news on Twitter.
Click was most recently the general manager of the Houston Astros. He took over that post after Jeff Luhnow was fired in 2020. Click had been with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to his time in Houston.
Will James Click replace Chaim Bloom with the Red Sox?
Click helped guide the Astros to another World Series title last October but was ultimately fired following the conclusion of the Fall Classic and replaced by Dana Brown. The Blue Jays then hired Click to serve in their front office.
At the very least, Click is familiar with the American League East thanks to his time in Tampa Bay and also Toronto. A strong track record also precedes him. Houston made it as far as the ALCS in all three of Click's seasons at the helm. The Blue Jays executive also has two American League pennants to his name.
The Red Sox last reached the postseason in 2021 when they won 92 games and earned a Wild Card. They were eliminated by Click's Astros in the ALCS. Following that postseason appearance, Boston finished in last place in back-to-back seasons. They've finished in the AL East cellar in three out of the last four years.
But given Click's track record, it's possible that the Red Sox see something in him that could help turn the organization around and return them to their winning ways. Boston struggled mightily under Bloom's leadership. But if they manage to hire Click, they could potentially turn things around.
A little bit of change may be able to set the Red Sox back on the right path.