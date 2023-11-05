MLB Rumors: 6 Marcus Stroman Landing Spots after Opting Out with Cubs
Since his debut in 2014, Marcus Stroman has consistently performed at a high level. Now a free agent, these teams could be suitors.
No. 4 Landing Spot for Marcus Stroman: Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a reputation for developing players into Cy Young-caliber pitchers. Stroman might be the next success story, especially since they're likely to lose one of their best pitchers, Julio Urias, in the offseason due to his arrest for domestic violence, even if he's not charged.
The Dodgers have several free-agent pitchers this offseason, including Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn, and Julio Urias. While it's almost certain that one of them will return, Clayton Kershaw appears to be the most likely candidate, given his consistent performance and long-standing tenure with the team.
The Dodgers have declined Lance Lynn's 2024 club option of $18 million and paid him a $1 million buyout. However, there are reports suggesting their interest in re-signing him for the 2024 season, as they see great potential in the 36-year-old pitcher.
As of 2024, the Dodgers' starting rotation appears to feature Bobby Miller, Michael Grove, Emmet Sheehan, and Gavin Stone. While they may bring back Kershaw, there might be no place for Julio Urias in 2024, and Tony Gonsolin could miss most of the season due to Tommy John Surgery.
The Dodgers have shown previous interest in Stroman and have even made offers in past offseasons. Now, they seem poised to finally secure his services, given their track record in developing top-tier pitchers.