MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman gone, Mets pick up pace, Burnes trade detail
- Does Alex Bregman have one foot out the door in Houston?
- The New York Mets interest in JD Martinez proves their urgency.
- Not even Scott Boras knew about the Orioles-Corbin Burnes trade.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: How long will Alex Bregman stay with the Houston Astros?
Late on Tuesday, the Houston Astros cashed in on their franchise icon, second baseman Jose Altuve.
The former MVP signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension. The contract will start at the beginning of the 2025 season.
Altuve was set to enter free agency at the end of the 2024 season along with Alex Bregman. Bregman is still not under contract beyond 2024.
While the Astros are fortunate to have Altuve around for the next five years, this may ultimately lead to them not having enough money to retain Bregman.
Like Altuve, Bregman is a franchise icon who played a key role in bringing championships back to Houston in 2017 and 2022, and the thought of him in another uniform is something that shakes Astros fans to their core.
The Astros are fortunate to have a deep farm system, but losing Bregman would be a tough pill for the team and their fanbase to swallow.
2024 could very well end up being Bregman's last year in Houston. To make matters worse, Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker are prepared to enter free agency after the 2025 season.
So, even with Altuve locked up for the foreseeable future, Astros fans may be forced to say goodbye to some of their favorite players.