MLB Insider: What I'm hearing at All-Star media day about Garrett Crochet, Jazz Chisholm, more
ARLINGTON, Texas – Even with the trade deadline over two weeks away, the trade market remains unsettled, and teams are uncertain who may be available or who may even sell.
Alas, there are some clues as to who might be traded in the coming days and weeks. Here’s some of what I’m hearing from the All-Star Game.
Garrett Crochet worth a haul?
After one of his recent outings, a rival evaluator who saw Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet texted the following:
“Absolutely incredible. Someone should give them what they want. Fastball that explodes, angle, life (on his fastball) just absurd. I’d give them like five prospects for him right now.”
Crochet, 25, is earning only $800,000 this season and isn’t a free agent until 2027. There are no perfect examples of previous trades that could match a potential Crochet trade, but a couple recent moves that have a similar profile include: Zack Greinke being traded to the Houston Astros for four prospects and Tyler Mahle being traded to the Minnesota Twins for three prospects.
Jazz Chisholm gaining interest at new position
In recent days, teams have expressed interest in Jazz Chisholm as a second baseman. The Miami Marlins intend to play Chisholm, their everyday center fielder, more at second base to give interested teams a look ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Among the potential fits include the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.
Quiet trade deadline on the horizon?
In polling people around baseball, the general feel is that barring a change, the trade deadline could be relatively tame compared to years past. The biggest names who could move, of course, feature Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr., Jack Flaherty, Jazz Chisholm, Tanner Scott and Carlos Estevez.
Besides that, the Blue Jays are expected to hold onto Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers no longer look like sellers. The Chicago Cubs, once thought of as potential deadline sellers, won seven of their last 10 games and are only 3.5 games out of a wild card spot.
“There are so few sellers,” one team executive said, “that it makes it a weird market.”
Rich Hill is still available
Free-agent pitcher Rich Hill is planning to pitch in 2024, though it’s unclear when he will ultimately sign with a team, according to a source familiar with his thinking.
Hill, 44, has pitched in 19 seasons in the majors and posted a 4.01 ERA with 1423 strikeouts in 1405.1 innings. In his most recent season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres, he recorded a 5.41 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 146.1 innings.
