MLB Rumors: How Angels blew their chance to keep Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is set to suit up in Dodger Blue. However, he made a last-ditch effort to remain with the Angels, but to no avail.
By Curt Bishop
After six years with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani is set for the next chapter of his career. That chapter will consist of him wearing the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.
Ohtani joined the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract. It is the largest contract in North American sports history.
However, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, the Angels were given one last opportunity to retain the two-way star and two-time American League MVP. Ohtani appeared to have even wanted to stay in Anaheim.
Unfortunately, the Angels passed on this opportunity, and as such blew their chances of keeping Ohtani around.
MLB Rumors: Angels blow their chance to keep Shohei Ohtani
Ohtani was introduced as a Dodger on Thursday. During his introductory press conference, the two-way superstar expressed excitement to get started with the Dodgers, but also expressed some sadness over leaving the Angels.
Ohtani spoke fondly of his time in Anaheim. Furthermore, he never ruled out a return. But the Dodgers give Ohtani a better chance to compete for a World Series title, which is something he has been adamant that he wants.
In Anaheim, Ohtani was teammates with Mike Trout. But even with the two of them together, the Angels never won anything and didn't even produce a winning season during the reigning MVP's time with them.
If Ohtani had returned to the Angels, the decision would likely have been met with disappointment from fans and media members. Most around the game wanted to see Ohtani play for a team that gave him a chance to win a championship, and even had he stayed with the Halos, they would not have a World Series contending roster.
Instead, Ohtani is set to begin with the Dodgers and join a team featuring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Walker Buehler, James Outman, Will Smith, and now Tyler Glasnow.