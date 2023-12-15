Tyler Glasnow contract details: Grading the Dodgers risky extension
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow to a five-year contract extension.
By Mark Powell
Tyler Glasnow has only thrown over 100 innings twice in his big-league career, the second time being in 2023. The Tampa Bay Rays have traded their oft-injured ace to the Los Angeles Dodgers, thus filling a major need for LA on the starting pitching front.
The trade itself sent Glasnow and Manuel Margot to the Dodgers in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca. The trade was contingent on Glasnow agreeing to a contract extension, which did not occur until Friday morning.
It's been a busy couple of days for the Dodgers. Los Angeles announced the Shohei Ohtani signing at a press conference on Thursday, and are still in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a Japanese ace they'd love to add to their rotation along with Glasnow.
Tyler Glasnow contract details and grade: Dodgers get a B-
The contract is officially a five-year, $135 million deal which takes into account the $25 million Glasnow was set to earn in 2024. Glasnow's injury status complicates the contract significantly. If he is able to stay healthy and increase his innings, then he's a bonafide ace with some of the best breaking pitches in the National League. If not, then Glasnow could become a glorified long reliever. That's the risk the Dodgers are taking.
As Jeff Passan notes, the contract gives Glasnow plenty of control in the final year of his deal. Such is the price of starting pitching these days.
Overall, the Dodgers put themselves in a rather desperate situation this season. Los Angeles rotation is barren. Even with Glasnow, they will surely look to add more starters. Ohtani will not pitch in the 2024 season as he recovers from elbow surgery, and will exclusively play DH.
Glasnow reinvented himself in Tampa Bay, and was a tremendous asset when healthy. There's little doubt he can continue his impressive statistical output with the Dodgers. In 2023, Glasnow hit a career high in innings pitched (120) and had a 3.53 ERA in 21 starts.