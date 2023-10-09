MLB rumors: Another AL East team has eyes on Ohtani, Votto return, Guardians bullpen
- The Guardians want to bring back a bullpen piece
- One writer gives strong reasoning for the Reds to re-sign Joey Votto
- Shohei Ohtani continues to be an AL East dream
By Josh Wilson
Shohei Ohtani is in view for almost every AL East team now
According to Bob Nightengale's latest column, the Tampa Bay Rays were one of the teams that pursued Shohei Ohtani ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline when he was briefly thought to be available on the trade market.
The Los Angeles Angels eventually took Ohtani off and became buyers at the deadline -- a decision that, in retrospect, probably made their future even bleaker than it already was set to be -- but plenty of teams got offers in for the star two-way player before he was taken off.
The Rays were willing to offer, "three of their top 10" prospects for Ohtani according to Nightengale. Junior Caminero, their top prospect, was included in the deal.
One has to think that, that news in mind, the Rays will definitely chase Ohtani in free agency this winter. If they were willing to give up prospects, why not take the opportunity to get him in exchange for just cold hard cash?
Ohtani is expected to get a massive deal, but Tampa has plans for a new stadium that they're getting public funds to pitch in $300 million for. They'll be on the books for the remainder. Ohtani might come with a cost, but he also drives ticket and merchandise sales like almost no other player, while also giving your team a great chance to win.
Tampa has been to five straight postseasons but has failed to lift a World Series trophy yet. This kind of add would push them over the top.
Of course, Tampa will have plenty of competition for Ohtani even inside their own division, including Canada, which would give him a unique opportunity to expand his personal brand to a new country. The Red Sox are also eyeing a new hire that seems postured toward Ohtani.