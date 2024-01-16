MLB Rumors: Astros in desperation mode to replace injured Kendall Graveman
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman is expected to miss the 2024 season. With that in mind, Houston needs some bullpen help.
By Mark Powell
The Houston Astros are expected to act quickly in replacing Kendall Graveman, who will miss the entire 2024 season following shoulder surgery. Graveman is a capable back-end relief pitcher when healthy, and has even served as a closer at various points in his career.
Without Graveman, a weakness for Houston is even more glaring. The Astros entire pitching staff could use an upgrade, but the 'pen isn't what it needs to be. Houston acquired Graveman last season in a trade which sent catcher Korey Lee to the south side of Chicago. In a small 22-inning sample size, Graveman had a 2.42 ERA down the stretch for the Astros, thus cementing himself as a core member of their bullpen moving forward.
With Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris and Phil Maton all becoming free agents this offseason, Graveman was expected to fill the void. Suddenly, that's far from the reality.
MLB Rumors: Astros have a plan to replace Kendall Graveman
While Houston could go big game hunting for the likes of Josh Hader, that would require them to hand out a record-breaking contract to one of the best closers in MLB history. The Astros would rather spend their money elsewhere, likely internally on Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and more.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Astros are in touch with Neris about a reunion. Now with Graveman out long-term, those efforts should only intensify. Unfortunately for Houston, they are not the only team interested in Neris.
Neris is capable enough as a back-end relief pitcher to replace Graveman. Houston has the greater need, but they'll have to raise their asking price to outbid teams like the Yankees and Rangers, both of whom would love nothing more to expose Houston's unaddressed weakness.
Neris can be the answer for the Astros, should they choose.