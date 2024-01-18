MLB Rumors: Astros Kendall Graveman backup plan may be out of their price range
The Houston Astros will be without the services of Kendall Graveman in 2024. Unfortunately, they may be dealt a tougher blow in free agency given the contract demands of reliever Hector Neris.
By Curt Bishop
The Houston Astros received some bad news earlier this week when they learned that reliever Kendall Graveman would miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Because of this, the team is going to need some serious bullpen help. Fortunately, there are plenty of options still available on the free agent market. Josh Hader and Hector Neris are two names that come to mind.
Neris has spent the past two seasons with the Astros and he played a key role in their 2022 World Series championship run. Last season, the veteran right-hander posted an ERA of 1.71 in 71 appearances.
So, it's always possible that a reunion could be in the cards. However, a recent report from Hector Gomez suggests that Neris might be out of the Astros preferred price range.
Neris may be out of Astros price range
According to Gomez's report, Neris is seeking a deal in the neighborhood of three years and $50 million.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com previously reported that the frontrunners for the veteran reliever appear to be the New York Yankees and defending World Series champion Texas Rangers, the latter of whom eliminated the Astros in the ALCS last October.
This means that the Astros may have to look elsewhere if they intend to acquire some bullpen help. David Robertson, Ryan Brasier, Aroldis Chapman, Adam Ottavino, and others remain available in free agency.
The Astros could easily pivot to one of those options.
However, the idea of Houston losing Neris to the team that beat them in the ALCS certainly won't be one that sits well with Astros fans.
Neris would be a major upgrade for the Rangers in their bullpen while the Astros would still have a hole to fill in theirs. And with Graveman out for the season, the Astros are going to need a high-leverage reliever to replace him.
Fortunately, there are plenty of viable options available.