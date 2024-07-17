Astros can't afford to tank their World Series chance with this idiotic reunion
The Houston Astros might've lost two of three against the Rangers right before the All-Star break, but they ended the first half about as well as they could've hoped. Despite a 10-19 start and a slew of injuries to several of their best players, the Astros ended the half with a 50-46 record. They're just 1.0 game back of the first-place Mariners in the AL West and are in the thick of the Wild Card race as well.
Those who thought Houston was going to sell at the trade deadline were proven to be very mistaken. Barring a massive losing streak Houston will be buyers, and based on their history, they might be aggressive buyers as they try and win another World Series.
Making big moves should be on Dana Brown's mind right now. What Brown should not be considering is pursuing a reunion with Martin Maldonado who the Chicago White Sox officially DFA'd on Wednesday.
Astros need to stay away from pursuing Martin Maldonado reunion
Despite Yainer Diaz's electric breakout year, Dusty Baker, for whatever reason, insisted on using Martin Maldonado as his team's primary catcher. The Astros made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last season, but they might've won the AL Pennant had they not stuck with Maldonado behind the plate.
Yes, pitchers love throwing to him, and he's a great leader, but Maldonado is a complete non-factor at the plate. He had just a .606 OPS last season while hitting .191. Even his defense took a major step back.
Maldonado's putrid 2023 campaign was enough for the Astros to let him walk once they parted ways with Baker. His play has taken another turn for the worse this season with the White Sox.
Maldonado slashed .119/.174/.230 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 48 games and 147 plate appearances with the White Sox. No, there are no typos there. He had a .403 OPS, the lowest mark of any player with at least 140 plate appearances per FanGraphs. His 11 WRC+ was also the worst of any player with at least 140 plate appearances, while also being 89 points below the league average.
What's even crazier is that Maldonado ended his White Sox tenure with six hits in his last 16 at-bats including three home runs since the calendar flipped to July before the team DFA'd him. Even with that being said, the Astros cannot tempt themselves to pursue this.
Yes, Victor Caratini, the team's backup catcher, is on the IL, but Cesar Salazar has seven hits in 22 at-bats with eight RBI as well. He has been more than fine in spurts backing Yainer Diaz up, and once Caratini is back, Salazar can be optioned.
I get that Maldonado returning would be big for the clubhouse, but his play on the field is so subpar to the point where a team competing like Houston cannot be trying to bring him back. Let Maldonado mentor young pitchers and catchers and lead a clubhouse on a team that knows it won't be competitive this season. Don't roster one of the worst players in the sport if you don't have to. The fact that the worst team in the league DFA'd him should be enough evidence.