MLB Rumors: Astros could trade an ace, Dylan Cease latest, Braves right call
- The Houston Astros could trade Framber Valdez
- The latest trade rumors involving White Sox ace Dylan Cease
- Why the Braves made the right call on Tyler Glasnow
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What's the latest on the Dylan Cease trade front
The Chicago White Sox refuse to trade Dylan Cease for anything less than top dollar. The MLB free agent market is only helping their case, as the lack of premier starting pitchers available makes Cease all the more valuable, even coming off a subpar season for his standards.
Cease would be an immediate jumpstart for the Orioles or Reds rotation -- both up-and-coming teams need a frontline starter. Beyond that, the Braves, Yankees, Giants and Rangers have all made some form of contact with the White Sox, per Ken Rosenthal.
The Tyler Glasnow trade, which occurred on Friday, could open the trade market for starting pitchers some. Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber are two other big names who could be dealt shortly. Bieber is likely the easiest get of the three given the Guardians need to clear payroll. As Rosenthal notes, the White Sox are fine playing the waiting game:
"The White Sox are talking to clubs about Cease, but still seem inclined to wait until after Yoshinobu and company sign, believing the urgency of teams that strike out on those pitchers will only increase," Rosenthal wrote.
Cease has two years left on his contract, and the White Sox are going in the wrong direction, which makes trading him this offseason all the more important. Waiting will only hurt Chicago's standing, and the possible prospect package they receive in return.
Of the teams mentioned, the New York Yankees could be the most inclined to overpay, especially if they miss on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Yankees and Dodgers are reportedly the favorites for the Japanese ace.
For now, though, we wait.