MLB Rumors: Atlanta Braves could make surprising Eddie Rosario decision
The Atlanta Braves could decline Eddie Rosario's option, which would make him a free agent and force Alex Anthopoulos to find a replacement.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly expected to decline Eddie Rosario's club option, per MLB insider Jon Heyman. The option would pay Rosario $9 million next season.
While Rosario is decent enough in left field, he is one of the lone weak spots in the Atlanta lineup. Rosario hits for moderate power -- he had 20-plus home runs this past season -- but can often be an adventure in left field. Alex Anthopoulos clearly thinks he can do better with some added financial capital.
Atlanta has several obvious areas of improvement this offseason. The starting rotation and bullpen will be the main focus of Anthopoulos, and for good reason. The bullpen lacks much firepower, and Anthopoulos has already acted in that department, re-signing Joe Jimenez and Pierce Johnson. As for the rotation, Kyle Wright is out for the season while Charlie Morton has yet to decide if he'll come back next year. Max Fried is a free agent after the 2024 campaign, as well.
Who will replace Eddie Rosario for the Atlanta Braves?
Replacing Rosario is easier said than done. The Braves have found out the hard way that removing an essential clubhouse piece can have huge ramifications. Rosario has been on the team for years.
In terms of on-field talent, look no further than Tommy Pham or even Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Pham played a vital role on the Arizona Diamondbacks after being acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. If Anthopoulos deems Pham at fit, he can be had for an affordable asking price. However, there are bound to be a number of interested suitors.
Rosario, meanwhile, should be able to find a new home somewhere. The Braves felt the need to use a platoon system with Rosario and Kevin Pillar, which may hurt Rosario's overall value on the free agent market.