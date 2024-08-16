Blake Snell era could come to heartbreaking end for Giants
By Scott Rogust
Blake Snell has been everything the San Francisco Giants could have hoped for, and more. Granted, it did take a bit for Snell to catch on, considering he missed all of spring training after holding out in free agency. In his last start before the July 30 All-Star break, Snell struck out 15 batters in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. In his next start, Snell recorded his first career no-hitter in an 11-strikeout effort over the Cincinnati Reds.
With Snell on fire, the hope is that it could power them into a playoff spot. Because, realistically, Snell will hit free agency by declining his $30 million player option for the 2025 season. With that, Snell could cash-in as a free agent. If that does happen, the Giants could be in danger of losing out on Snell.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes that the San Diego Padres, who Snell played for the previous three seasons, could be in play for a reunion.
"The Padres love Blake Snell and could play for him this winter," writes Heyman. "He’s almost sure to decline his $30M player option (one rival GM opined it would take a “catastrophic injury” for him to exercise it)."
Giants could lose out on Blake Snell to division rival this winter
The Padres let Snell walk into free agency last offseason. Could they be in the running to reunite with him? Based on what Heyman is saying, the answer is yes.
Heyman also brings up that the Padres were contacted the Giants about acquiring Snell ahead of the trade deadline. Another one of those teams? The rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Could the Dodgers make a run at Snell this upcoming winter?
Snell has been incredible since after the All-Star break in mid-July. In five starts, Snell recorded a 1.35 ERA, a 0.69 WHIP, a 2-0 win-loss record, 49 strikeouts, and 11 walks in 33.1 innings. Opposing batters accumulated a .110 average.
With Snell pitching at a high level as of late, he could command quite the market and exceed the $30 million he would earn in 2025 by staying with the Giants. The Padres are the main team to watch, per Heyman. And, of course, you can never count out the Dodgers to sign one of the top free agents.