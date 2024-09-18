4 veteran free agents Blue Jays should sign to fix their clubhouse chaos
The 2024 season has not gone the way any Toronto Blue Jays fan or player could've expected it to. The Jays, a team most at least figured would be competing for a postseason spot at this time of the season if they weren't comfortably in one, are in last place in the AL East after selling at the trade deadline.
Injuries have impacted things but outside of a resurgent season from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the story of Toronto's season can be explained by the regression of many of the team's veterans. The frustration that comes with regression led to Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt going into detail explaining how annoyed the clubhouse really is.
"I think a lot of people are in the same boat as me," Bassitt said. “They have had bad years, comparatively, to what they should be. That’s not the front office’s fault. We, as players, have got to be a lot better and I think a lot of us know that."
For Toronto to turn this thing around in 2025 they won't only need players who struggled this season like Bassitt to bounce back, but they'd also benefit by adding some veterans who can offer a fresh perspective and perhaps help get the most out of what is still a talented group.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
4. Kyle Hendricks could be a valuable addition in more ways than one
Kyle Hendricks is 34 years old and is in the middle of his 11th big league season, all of which have been spent with the Chicago Cubs. During his Cubs tenure, Hendricks has been a part of bad teams and good ones and has even won a World Series. He's seen just about everything a player can see, and can offer some valuable mentorship to a team that needs it.
In addition to his impact as a veteran, Hendricks can be a useful player on the mound if used right.
What was abundantly clear this season was that the Jays lacked starting pitching depth. His days of being used as a starting pitcher 32 times per year are over after his disastrous 2024 campaign, but Hendricks could be useful as a swingman of sorts, working mainly in long relief but also starting games on occasion.
Hendricks' numbers are brutal, but he pitched well in relief when the Cubs called on him to work out of the bullpen. He might still have a little left in the tank, and for a Jays team that still lacks depth in the pitching department, he might provide more value than most think.
3. Ross Atkins can right a previous wrong by bringing Teoscar Hernandez back to Toronto
The Teoscar Hernandez trade that sent the slugging outfielder to the Seattle Mariners after the 2022 campaign felt strange, and sure enough, it has aged poorly. Hernandez remains a really good outfielder and while the Jays got one year of good return from the trade, Erik Swanson struggled mightily in 2024 while Hernandez has had an All-Star season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 144 games, the 31-year-old has slashed .269/.335/.491 with 29 home runs and 90 RBI. When the regular season comes to an end, it wouldn't be shocking at all to see him top his previous career-high of 32 long balls.
Hernandez strikes out a lot and is a poor defender, but the bat plays. If the Jays want to contend in 2025, they need an offensive boost. Hernandez will require a lucrative multi-year commitment, but he deserves it, and the Jays should have money to spend.
Chances are, Ross Atkins will not bring him back, but Hernandez was a great clubhouse fit in Toronto before the trade and would be a welcome reunion.
2. J.D. Martinez could be a coach on the field for the Blue Jays
J.D. Martinez is a player that Blue Jays fans are awfully familiar with dating back to his days with the Boston Red Sox, so it would be weird to see the longtime DH in a Blue Jays uniform. Still, it's a fit that makes sense.
He's had a down year with the New York Mets, slashing .239/.321/.414 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI in 114 games played, but his season got off to a late start, which couldn't help, and he has still been incredibly clutch. Martinez is hitting .308 with a .992 OPS with runners in scoring position, proving that despite being 37 years old, he's still a solid run producer.
Martinez has been a useful player for the Mets on the field even in what could be perceived as a down year, but he's been even more impactful off the field.
He has been a hitting coach of sorts on the field for the Mets, and spoke up in what turned out to be a season-defining team meeting in May. Even if he isn't the dominant hitter he once was, Martinez can provide a major lift to other position players and to the team as a whole with his leadership.
1. Matt Carpenter's leadership would come in handy for the Blue Jays
The Cardinals brought Matt Carpenter back to St. Louis last offseason for leadership purposes. The Cardinals had a brutal 2023 campaign and needed more veteran voices in their clubhouse. Thus, they called on the veteran Carpenter who went through so much in St. Louis, and it has proven to be a good signing.
The Cardinals likely won't be in the postseason, but that's not Carpenter's fault. He's been the great leader he's always been and has provided more of a spark as a player than the team could've expected.
In 54 games, the 38-year-old is slashing .236/.317/.378 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 146 plate appearances. No, those numbers don't leap off the page, but he's had as productive of an offensive season as he's had (outside of a brief 47-game cameo with the New York Yankees in 2022) since 2019. He's been roughly league-average at the plate which combined with his leadership traits, teams will want off the bench.
Carpenter doesn't really play the field anymore but can be a solid veteran left-handed power bat off the bench. It isn't the most exciting move on paper, but it could prove to be a useful one.