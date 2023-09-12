MLB Rumors: Blue Jays Alek Manoah problem, Mike Trout destination, Cardinals reunion
MLB Rumors: What's really going on with the Toronto Blue Jays and Alek Manoah? A Mike Trout trade destination. Cardinals great flip flops on coaching.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Former Cardinals star flip flops on coaching
While FanSided's Josh Wilson initially mentioned Matt Holliday as a possible Oli Marmol replacement should the Cardinals wish to pursue that route, it should be noted that the former is now open to coaching again. Holliday, who served as Cards bench coach for just two months before leaving the organization, is coaching at Oregon State.
Holliday's two sons seem set for MLB stardom, with Jackson Holliday being the top prospect in the Orioles organization and his youngest son, Ethan, in the class of 2025. It's unclear if Ethan intends on going straight into the MLB Draft after high school, or if he'll attend Oregon State or another college. That could potentially determine his father's fate, as Holliday would surely want to coach his son if given the opportunity.
It was reported by Bob Nightengale on Sunday that Holliday had a change of heart about managing someday:
"While former All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday changed his mind this spring and told the St. Lous Cardinals he no longer wanted to be their bench coach, he is now telling friends that he is interested in becoming a major-league manager in the next few years," Nightengale wrote.
With the entire Holliday family soon to be MLB bound, one has to wonder if the Cardinals are the best fit. Hopefully for Marmol's sake, this former Cards star finds a home elsewhere.