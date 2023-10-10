MLB Rumors: Blue Jays-Votto, Brewers on the block, Red Sox vacancy
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Brewers on the trade block
The Milwaukee Brewers are now a week removed from their Wild Card Series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it appears that some changes may be coming.
Firstly, manager Craig Counsell's future is uncertain. Reports indicate that Counsell may ultimately walk away from the Brewers this offseason. The New York Mets have a managerial opening after Buck Showalter stepped down. They also recently hired former Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.
Stearns worked closely with Counsell during his time in Milwaukee, and it's possible that the Mets may approach him as they look to fill their managerial vacancy. According to a report, Counsell may jump at the opportunity to manage in New York if Stearns and owner Steve Cohen make him an offer in the neighborhood of five years and $25 million.
But that is far from the only question the Brewers must answer this offseason, as Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames are both entering the final year of their contracts. With the Brewers being a smaller-market team, it's very possible that they could look to shop both of them this coming winter.