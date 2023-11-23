MLB Rumors: What's real and what's not about Bo Bichette-Cubs trade chatter
While Bo Bichette has been floated in some trade chatter this week, but is it real?
The Chicago Cubs were linked to Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette in trade chatter this week. Bichette, who is coming off another All-Star season, has two years left on his current contract which is rather affordable. This means that any trade for Bichette would be quite expensive.
Bichette is 26 years old and slashed .306/.339/.475 with 3.8 WAR. He was an above-average defensive shortstop, as well, and frankly an absolute stud for the Toronto Blue Jays. Why, then, would he be on the trade block?
The Blue Jays must decide whether to re-sign Matt Chapman this offseason. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is also set to hit free agency along with Bichette in two years time. If Ross Atkins doesn't believe he can sign both, then cashing in on Bo might make some sense.
Still, though, I would consider this trade a longshot despite the reporting below:
This isn't the first time Morosi has brought Bichette's name up in trade talks. Just last December he discussed the possibility of a Bichette deal on 670 The Score in Chicago:
“Nobody has told me, ‘Hey, Bo Bichette is available,’ but like a lot of things in this industry, if you are getting closer to free agency and there’s no word of there being a (contract) extension in place, people start to ask, people start to wonder,” Morosi said. He would go on to mention the Cubs specifically as a suitor which made sense.
What is true about the Bo Bichette trade rumors?
The Blue Jays, like most teams, are willing to listen to trade offers for most players on their roster, even a two-time All-Star like Bichette. It's like they've received calls on him, especially as his extension date nears. FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray discussed this topic as well:
“I’m of the opinion that any Bichette trade is unlikely. What the Blue Jays are likely doing is listening to any trade inquiries for Bichette, something every team does with any of its players," Murray said.
However, Murray went on to note that it would take a rather large offer for any team to trade for a player of Bichette's caliber.
"Perhaps the Blue Jays get blown away with an offer that entices them to move on from the star infielder. But the price to acquire Bichette, who’s signed affordably the next two seasons, figures to be high and could make a deal tough to facilitate," Murray continued.
What's false about the Bo Bichette-Cubs trade rumors?
Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation had an excellent write-up about the Bichette trade rumor, and what he's heard regarding the situation at play:
"Did I see the KFidds tweet when it first dropped a couple days ago? I did. Did I ask around to see if there was any smoke there? I did (mostly hearing that, yes, it may have been a light conversation, but don’t go nuts)," Taylor said.
For now, it would seem this trade chatter doesn't have legs. Yes, perhaps Bichette was discussed among team executives, but that doesn't mean an offer was made, and it certainly doesn't mean the Blue Jays star will be playing third base in Chicago next year.
Go back to your Thanksgiving business, people.