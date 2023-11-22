MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette-Cubs, Yamamoto's catch, Red Sox E-Rod reunion?
- Is Bo Bichette to the Chicago Cubs an actual MLB Rumor?
- Could the Boston Red Sox pursue an Eduardo Rodriguez reunion?
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto crosses a few teams off his list.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Will Eduardo Rodriguez return to the Boston Red Sox?
Eduardo Rodriguez is unlikely to return to the Detroit Tigers. This we know, despite how much he enjoyed playing in the Motor City. While the Tigers tried to trade Rodriguez out west at the trade deadline, he would not play ball and thus didn't waive his no-trade clause. Scott Harris and Co. are unlikely to sign up for more years of unpredictability, and Rodriguez opted out of his deal.
With E-Rod looking for a new team -- and likely on the east coast -- could a Boston Red Sox return be on the horizon?
Boston needs pitching on paper, but very few if any MLB sources have linked him to a Red Sox return. Rodriguez had some productive seasons with the Red Sox, including finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting in 2019. However, he struggled in rather large moments, and a fresh start elsewhere makes more sense.
Rodriguez has been linked to several other interested suitors in need of pitching, including the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta was in on Aaron Nola but ultimately could not meet his contract requirements. Rodriguez would likely come at a cheaper cost. The Cardinals and even Phillies could make Rodriguez a very rich man, perhaps 'doubling' the $49 million E-Rod opted out of in Detroit, per Jon Heyman.
The Red Sox, meanwhile, have honed in on Jordan Montgomery. The World Series winner also has interest from the Rangers and Cardinals, if not more potential suitors.