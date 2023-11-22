MLB Rumors: Bo Bichette-Cubs, Yamamoto's catch, Red Sox E-Rod reunion?
- Is Bo Bichette to the Chicago Cubs an actual MLB Rumor?
- Could the Boston Red Sox pursue an Eduardo Rodriguez reunion?
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto crosses a few teams off his list.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Chicago Cubs in trade discussions for Bo Bichette?
The Chicago Cubs have been active early this offseason. Chicago has been rumored as a surprise Shohei Ohtani destination. They are still involved in the Cody Bellinger discussion. As far as trades are concerned, the Cubs have been a rumored landing spot for Mets slugger Pete Alonso and now Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays.
It's unclear how serious said rumors are, but they were given some credence by Jon Morosi of MLB Network on Wednesday.
Morosi didn't confirm the rumor necessarily, but why would he comment on it at all if it were a complete fabrication.
Bichette is signed through 2025 and would require a rather large return. It also would say plenty about the direction Toronto is headed long term.
If the Cubs were to acquire Bichette, they'd likely move him to third base. Any trade package would start with Christopher Morel as an MLB-ready talent, but would have to include some significant prospect capital as well. Bichette is a two-time All-Star and slashed .306/.339/.475 just last season. He's a strength in the Jays lineup, and someone they ought to build around rather than trade away.
Trading Bichette would allow the Blue Jays some room under the luxury tax to re-sign Matt Chapman, but Toronto baseball fans would rightly be concerned about the direction of the franchise moving forward.
As for the Cubs, whether this trade happens or not is irrelevant -- it's just another sign that Chicago's front office isn't playing around.