MLB Rumors: Brandon Woodruff injury is bad news for Corbin Burnes suitors
The Milwaukee Brewers announced the unfortunate news that star pitcher Brandon Woodruff will miss the majority of the 2024 season.
The Milwaukee Brewers made an early exit from the 2023 MLB postseason. Now, the bad news keeps on coming as the Brew Crew may be without All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff for the entire 2024 season.
Woodruff has been one of the best pitchers for the Brewers in his career. However, the team announced that he's undergone shoulder surgery that will keep him out for most if not all of next year.
Losing Woodruff hurts given how he's performed in Milwaukee. However, the Brewers' ace has been Corbin Burnes, who has been rumored to possibly be on the trade market dating back to this past offseason after a heated arbitration with the organization. That trade buzz was expected to heat up this offseason as well, but now, things could change.
Brewers could hesitate to trade Corbin Burnes after Brandon Woodruff injury
The Brewers have a vital offseason ahead, and they must decide if they want to compete or not. The Woodruff news could hurt the possibility of a Burnes trade.
Woodruff and Burnes have been with the Brewers since 2017 and 2018, respectively. Since debuting, they have turned into one of the best one-two punches in all of baseball. The problem has been getting both on the mound healthy at the same time. Moreover, both pitchers are scheduled to hit free agency after next season and should demand hefty paydays.
That would be the reason for the small-market Brewers to consider a Burnes trade this offseason, especially given the haul of prospects he'd command on the market. However, Milwaukee, despite falling short in the playoffs, just won the NL Central. If they have plans to compete again, can they afford to deal their ace with Woodruff not being part of the rotation?
It seems unlikely that would be the case, though nothing is certain. Based on this news and what we know about the Brewers' position in the National League, though, teams hoping to pry Burnes away from Milwaukee might have to pull off a divine act to make that happen now.