4 emergency backup plans Braves need to target after Zach Eflin goes to Orioles
After weeks of silence, it's safe to say that action has picked up around MLB with trades running rampant. Randy Arozarena is the biggest name that has been involved in a deal thus far, but when it comes to the Atlanta Braves, a different deal that went down stung more.
The Baltimore Orioles acquired Zach Eflin for a package that looks pretty beatable on paper. Sure, the Rays have earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to trade-making, but Eflin made so much sense for the Braves for numerous reasons.
He has experience in the NL East, has an extra year of control, and his advanced metrics suggest a big second half could be in play. Eflin was far from a make-or-break situation for Atlanta, but he was one of the best and most realistic options for Alex Anthopoulos to consider. Now, it's time for Anthopoulos to pivot before other starters continue to fly off the board.
4. The Braves should look into the Tigers' asking price for Jack Flaherty
Acquiring a starting pitcher with club control should be Anthopoulos' priority. Max Fried is set to hit free agency at the end of the year, and with how the Braves operate, could be gone. Spencer Strider's return date is unknown after undergoing the internal brace procedure. Charlie Morton could easily call it quits at age 41. Their 2025 rotation could have a completely new look.
With that being said, a rental of Jack Flaherty's caliber is too hard to ignore. No, it wouldn't be ideal to see him walk after just a couple of months with the club, but at the right price? Why not?
Flaherty has had a dominant season with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts and 106.2 innings of work. He has 133 strikeouts while issuing just 19 walks, displaying not only elite stuff but pristine command.
A postseason rotation consisting of Flaherty, Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, and Morton would be daunting for any opponent. No, they should not give up an absurd haul for Flaherty, but if they can somehow get him at a somewhat reasonable price, it'd be too hard to pass up. Who knows, maybe Anthopoulos would have another one of his patented extensions up his sleeve.
3. Tyler Anderson would be a wise under-the-radar addition for the Braves
Tyler Anderson has had an outstanding bounce-back season for the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 2.91 ERA in 20 starts and 123.2 innings of work. He was named an All-Star for the second time in the last three seasons.
As strong as his numbers look, there are reasons to believe some regression might be in order. He has struck out just 6.5 batters per nine. He has a 4.44 FIP. He has a 4.31 xERA. Even while he probably isn't a sub-3.00 ERA guy, he doesn't have to be for this Braves team. He'd be a strong innings eater at the back end of their rotation regardless.
The 34-year-old has one more year on a three-year deal he signed with the Angels ahead of the 2023 campaign, valued at $13 million, which for a starting pitcher of Anderson's caliber is a bargain nowadays. Without much certainty locked in when it comes to next season's rotation, having Anderson locked in as a No. 4 or 5 starter without breaking the bank or costing a ton prospect-wise would be a win.
2. Chris Bassitt would give this Braves rotation a major boost
This one might be a bit of a stretch considering the fact that reports indicate that the Toronto Blue Jays do not have an interest in trading players under club control past the 2024 campaign, but you'd have to think if the Braves came up with a good enough offer, they'd be willing to let Bassitt go.
The Jays have had a miserable season but Bassitt has been one of the few members of their team to mostly meet expectations. He has a 3.78 ERA in 21 starts and 119 innings of work, pitching like the mid-rotation arm he has always been.
Bassitt's $22 million salary for 2025 might make it less likely that the Braves consider him, but he's extremely durable and consistent even at 35 years of age, and he even has some postseason experience under his belt.
He's not an ace, but there aren't many ace-types out there and the Braves don't really need a pitcher of that caliber anyway. He'd be a major upgrade and would fit in nicely in the middle of their rotation both this season and next.
1. Erick Fedde's contract makes him a dream target
All trade talk revolving around the Chicago White Sox has centered around Garrett Crochet, and it's not hard to see why, but with the latest reports surrounding the southpaw, he almost certainly won't be dealt. The Braves likely weren't going to be involved in the Crochet sweepstakes, but with him out of the picture, all focus should be on Erick Fedde. That should be something that the Braves consider.
Crochet has been Chicago's best pitcher but Fedde has been impressive in his own right, posting a 2.98 ERA in 20 appearances and 117.2 innings of work. He doesn't come with the electric strikeout stuff that Flaherty possesses, but he has strong command of the strike zone and limits hard contact fairly well.
The most appealing factor when it comes to Fedde is his contract. The 31-year-old is due just $7.5 million next season, which is an absurdly cheap contract for a pitcher who has a sub-3.00 ERA more than halfway through this season. Even if Fedde regresses a bit after the deadline, he'd be more than worth the price tag.
He shouldn't cost an absurd amount prospect-wise, would be a major upgrade, and would help the Braves add even more to next season's roster.