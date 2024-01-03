MLB Rumors: Braves Cease advantage, Yamamoto NL East offers, Imanaga rivalry brewing
- Braves could have an advantage in Dylan Cease trade talks
- Offers from NL East teams for Yoshinobu Yamamoto revealed
- Rivalries brewing in Shota Imanaga chase
The Atlanta Braves made a surprising trade, sending highly-regarded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Chris Sale. On the surface, it felt like this deal favored Boston, but details coming out including the fact that Atlanta will be responsible for just $500,000 of Sale's deal make it look a whole lot better.
The Braves didn't add much of anything to their payroll, opening up the possibility of them potentially adding yet another starting pitcher. Sure, the Braves don't need another arm, but what if they're able to use Bryce Elder, their presumed fifth starter, as part of a package to land Dylan Cease from the White Sox?
The starting pitching trade market hasn't been quite as robust as expected this offseason, with Tyler Glasnow the only notable name to go other than Sale. Pitchers like Shane Bieber, Corbin Burnes and Cease were expected to be moved at times, but there haven't been many rumors surrounding them.
Cease's market has taken a hit according to ESPN's Jeff Passan as the Reds, a team that was seen to be in on him earlier on, has already fortified their rotation through free agency. With the Dodgers also adding to their rotation, it's possible that the Braves could swoop in and snag Cease who Passan says is still likely to move, with the assets they have. Even after trading Grissom, the Braves have some intriguing prospects and Elder that they can offer the White Sox in exchange for the Georgia native.
It might not be as big of a need anymore, but if you're Atlanta, why not do this? The Braves are a team trying to win in 2024. Cease certainly gives them a better chance to do so. Even if it doesn't work out this upcoming season, he has an extra year of control so they can run it back in 2025. If the market has softened to the point where Alex Anthopoulos can get a deal done, he'd be foolish not to.