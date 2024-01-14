MLB Rumors: Braves could combat Dodgers spending spree with emotional play
The Atlanta Braves have a chance to do the funniest thing ever. Clayton Kershaw remains a free agent, but is he a fit in the ATL?
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent over $1 billion on free agents this winter while the rest of baseball sat on their hands. Yes, there have been several big-name acquisitions of late, but few will rival the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow, all three of which are now Dodgers long term.
Los Angeles found a loophole in the system, deferring much of that salary over the next decade and beyond. It's a card trick few saw coming, but one every MLB team has access to. Andrew Friedman and LA were the only front office creative enough to act on said loophole.
If the 2023-24 MLB offseason has made anything clear in the NL, it's that the LCS runs through Los Angeles and Atlanta. While the Dodgers added elite talent to their roster this winter, the Braves made steady improvements to areas of need like their bullpen and rotation, while also keeping their lineup in tact after a historic regular season.
A war is coming between these two elite organizations.
Atlanta Braves could sign a Los Angeles Dodgers legend
While Atlanta did address some of their rotation issues by trading for Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander does have an extensive injury history. The more arms the merrier for this Atlanta side, which found out the hard way what happens when rotation depth is lacking.
Clayton Kershaw remains a free agent and still has interest in playing this season. While a return to Los Angeles is still on the table, so is signing with the Texas Rangers. Could the Braves enter the mix as well?
Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery after last season and will be out until the summer of 2024, and that timeline isn't guaranteed. If the Braves did sign Kershaw, they would hope to cash in a lottery ticket somewhere down the line. Given Atlanta's current rotation is at least five starters deep, they can afford to sign Kershaw and stow the future Hall of Famer away until he's ready. That's a luxury few organizations have, and the Dodgers are not one of them.
Los Angeles still needs starting pitching, even after signing Yoshinobu and trading for Glasnow. Signing Kershaw would help. If the Braves are going to hurt the Dodgers World Series chances, this is their chance.