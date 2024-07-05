A Braves-Cubs trade for elusive fifth starter with Chicago faltering
By John Buhler
It may cost them a pretty penny, but it might be worth it for the Atlanta Braves. We know that the Chicago Cubs are in a complete tailspin. Once again, they are going nowhere. While much has been made about star outfielder Cody Bellinger's availability, perhaps right-hander Jameson Taillon could be had for the right price. The New York Post's Jon Heyman said Taillon could be available for a trade.
Heyman ranks Taillon as the 11th-best starting pitcher who could be had at the end of the month. He has him as an it could go either way candidate to be traded. Taillon has pitched well in year two of his four-year deal with the Cubs, boasting a 5-4 record and a 2.99 ERA in 14 starts. Given that he is under contract through the 2026 MLB season, a team like the Braves may have to give up a bit to land him.
Here is a rough outline of what it may take for the Braves to trade for a high-end No. 5 starting pitcher.
Since we are talking about two-plus years worth of control for the Braves, they would probably have to give up a top-15 prospect and a top-25 prospect in order to make this happen. I sided with right-hander Darius Vines (Braves' No. 14 prospect) and outfielder Isaiah Drake (Braves' No. 22 prospect) as the players going to Chicago. Vines has shown flashes of greatness in a few starts with Atlanta.
Drake may only be an A-ball player, but he is only 18 years old and will have plenty of time to develop.
How Atlanta Braves can trade for Chicago Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon
This is exactly the type of trade Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is all about. Two years ago, he dealt for former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel Iglesias with several years of control left. Atlanta already had Newnan native Will Smith in the closer role, but Anthopoulos saw beyond just the 2022 MLB season. Iglesias has been Atlanta's closer over the last two seasons, for better or worse...
With Max Fried hitting free agency, Spencer Strider coming back from an elbow injury and Charlie Morton being a year-to-year pitcher at this point of the season, I think there is a ton of value to have Taillon as a member of the Atlanta rotation with Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez being proven commodities already. Think of Taillon being a better version of what Atlanta once had in Drew Smyly.
For only two top-25 prospects, that may be too good of an offer for Anthopoulos to refuse. Heck, I might be willing to concede more in exchange for Taillon since he gives the team at least somewhat of an answer in the back end of the rotation for the next two-and-a-half years. Chicago is not quite in fire sale mode just yet, but the Cubs must do something to try and reset this thing. Man, do they stink.
If Anthopoulos wants to strike a deal at the trade deadline, take a good, hard look at Chicago's teams.