Braves latest trade deadline plans come with glimmer of hope
By Scott Rogust
The MLB trade deadline takes place on July 30, and there has already been huge movement ahead of it. The Atlanta Braves are going through it currently, as they are being hammered with injuries as of late. Meanwhile, they watched the rival Philadelphia Phillies get stronger after acquiring Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez.
For the Braves, they could stand to add some depth in the outfield and in the starting rotation. Yes, they've seen Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez turn into All Stars, but they are without two of their stars, including Spencer Strider, who is done for the year. But don't expect the Braves to make a blockbuster trade for a starter.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Braves aren't expected to add "an impact starter" before this Tuesday's trade deadline. While that is a bummer for Atlanta fans, there is a reason for this new plan. That's because the Braves expect Max Fried to return from the injured list "relatively soon," per Morosi.
Braves reportedly won't pursue starting pitcher at trade deadline due to impending Max Fried return
That is a good reason for not wanting to pursue trading the farm for a top-tier starting pitcher at the deadline.
As mentioned earlier, the Braves starting rotation was playing well this season with Fried, Sale, and Lopez leading the way. But at the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, Fried felt something in his left arm while doing arm circles in warm-ups. Fried pitched in the All-Star Game, but still felt something in his pitching arm. When Fried returned to Atlanta, it was determined that he was dealing with left forearm neuritis, and he would need to be placed on the 15-day injured list.
The belief at the time of the transaction was that Fried would be back soon. Based on Morosi's report, it appears that will be the case.
This season, in his walk year before free agency, Fried recorded a 3.08 ERA, a 1.157 WHIP, 95 strikeouts, and 34 walks in 108.0 innings (18 starts).
With a starting pitcher seemingly off the table for the Braves ahead of the trade deadline, we'll see what moves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has up his sleeves before the clock strikes 6:00 p.m. ET this Tuesday.