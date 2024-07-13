Braves, Phillies sure sound like blockbuster trade deadline battle is brewing
The MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that the rumor mill is buzzing. Not many deals have been made, but it sure sounds like fireworks could be set off around the deadline, particularly in the National League East.
Both the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, as expected, will be buyers at the deadline. What makes this even more interesting is that both of these teams have a need in the outfield. Atlanta could use an outfielder after injuries sustained by Ronald Acuña Jr. (out for the season) and Michael Harris II. Philadelphia could use an outfielder thanks to Johan Rojas' offensive struggles.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that both of these NL East powerhouses are searching for outfielders. That could potentially result in a battle for one of, if not the best one available, Cody Bellinger.
MLB Rumors: Braves and Phillies could battle for Cody Bellinger trade
While Bowden only linked Bellinger specifically to the Phillies, he makes sense for the Braves too as even when Harris returns from the IL, he can play right field. Both teams would benefit offensively and defensively by adding a player of Bellinger's caliber.
The million-dollar question as of now is will Bellinger even be available? The Chicago Cubs are four games under .500 but are only 3.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot as of this writing. It's fair to assume that if they can stay where they are or even gain some ground, Bellinger might not be available. However, if they struggle to win games in Bellinger's absence (he just went onto the IL with a fractured finger), selling becomes likely.
Both of these teams have outfield needs, the urgency to win, and the prospect capital to pull it off without missing a beat. That makes a potential Bellinger battle just that much more interesting.
He's had a down year relative to last season posting just a .742 OPS in 79 games played, but at his best, he can be an MVP-caliber player. His inclusion into the NL East could turn whichever team he joins into the presumptive World Series favorites.