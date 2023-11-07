MLB Rumors: Braves open doors, Red Sox SP upgrades, Dodgers big gamble
- Braves officially decline Eddie Rosario's $9 million team option
- Red Sox connected to multiple flashy free agent pitchers
- Dodgers commit to Shohei Ohtani pursuit with bold move
MLB Rumors: Braves open free agent doors with Eddie Rosario decision
As expected, the Atlanta Braves have declined the $9 million team option on Eddie Rosario's contract. The left fielder, who played a critical role in Atlanta's 2021 World Series run, will now hit free agency.
The Braves could seek to re-sign him on a smaller contract, but one has to imagine Rosario will seek greener (financial) pastures and a more fortuitous opportunity elsewhere.
Rosario was fairly productive for Atlanta in the regular season — .255/.305/.450 with 21 HR and 74 RBI in 516 plate appearances — but his struggles against left-handed pitchers made him volatile in certain matchups. The Braves ended up using him in a platoon with Kevin Pillar and others, with Rosario spending most of the Braves' NLDS loss to the Philadelphia Phillies glued to the bench.
Still, Rosario figures to have suitors. There are plenty of teams in search of outfield upgrades and Rosario has a track record of high-level postseason success. As for Atlanta, their offseason priorities center on pitching and finding a full-time left fielder.
Several options populate the market. One has to imagine the Braves will poke around the Arizona Diamondbacks' free agent class, as both Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and postseason hero Tommy Pham are up for grabs. There is also a potential reunion with Joc Pederson on the radar of fans, although his defensive shortcomings could dissuade the Braves front office.
Atlanta will surely prioritize a player who can adequately defend, but more importantly, a reliable bat who Brian Snitker can set and forget in the back half of the lineup.