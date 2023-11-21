MLB Rumors: Braves-Sonny Gray surprise, Cardinals underwhelm, Red Sox Turner pivots
Braves have a surprise wrinkle to pursuit of Sonny Gray
MLB Rumors: Braves could sign Sonny Gray and Eduardo Rodriguez
Maybe the most loose-lipped rumor in free agency thus far has been the Atlanta Braves' interest in veteran right-hander Sonny Gray. He would make perfect sense in the rotation given the presence of Spencer Strider, Max Fried (for 2024 at least), Charlie Morton and even Bryce Elder.
Gray was phenomenal for the Twins in the 2023 season, posting a 2.79 ERA (third-best in baseball) and a 1.15 WHIP. Now 34 years old, he figures to be the perfect veteran addition for a contender such as the Braves, so their interest has always been completely sensible.
He also might not be coming to Atlanta alone.
MLB insider Michael Marino echoed other rumblings throughout the league that the Braves are heavily invested in the starting pitching market. But along with the team's interest in Gray, Marino also said that Eduardo Rodriguez was another name to watch for Alex Anthopoulos to sign.
Rodriguez is coming off of the best season of his career at 30 years old with the Tigers, posting a 3.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 26 starts for Detroit. Moreover, he would provide the Braves with another lefty in the rotation, which could potentially be valuable -- even more so if the organization believes it's losing Fried when his contract is up after the 2024 season and they could sign E-Rod long term.
There's certainly no guarantee that the Braves would sign both Gray and Rodriguez. Heck, in MLB free agency, there's no guarantee Atlanta signs either -- that's kind of the name of the game. However, there is a world where the club is able to land both and, with the woes in the postseason with pitching that have haunted them the past two years, that veteran duo could prove immensely valuable.